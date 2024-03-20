Stolen BMW Fire During Gunpoint Robbery Getaway Lands 3 Teens With Charges In Anne Arundel: PD

Officers responded to Southgate Old Mill Park on Oakwood Road in Glen Burnie around 3 p.m. and found that four teen victims had been robbed at gunpoint.

During the investigation, a 911 call was received for a vehicle fire involving a stolen white BMW in the area of Oakwood Road and Old Mill Road.

The witness provided police with a description of the suspects who had fled the BMW, and it was confirmed stolen out of Montgomery County.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

Meanwhile, the teens who fled the flaming BMW — a 15-year-old male and two 17-year-old males, all of Severn —were found, identified as the robbery suspects, and arrested.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, police said.

