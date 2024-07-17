Sick Raccoon In Anne Arundel County Tests Positive For Rabies: Health Department

An alert was issued on Wednesday advising that the animal was found on Governor's Bridge Road, between Riva Road and St. George Barber Road on Monday, July 15.

It has since tested positive for rabies, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

According to health officials, "rabies is a viral disease that mainly infects mammals and is spread through the saliva of the infected animal, usually by a bite."

Symptoms of rabies in animals may include fear of water, excessive salivation, failure to eat or drink, limping, unusually friendly or aggressive behavior, and/or other atypical behaviors such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime.

The disease is nearly always fatal to humans once infected if no prompt post-exposure treatment is given.

“Rabies is a life-threatening disease that is prevented by starting post-exposure treatment as soon as possible,” Prince George’s County Health Officer Dr. Matthew D. Levy said earlier this year. “Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal, usually through a bite or scratch.

"The best way to prevent exposure to rabies is to avoid contact with unfamiliar animals and ensure household pets are vaccinated for rabies," Levy continued. "Community members should report unusual animal behavior and avoid handling or feeding unknown animals in their community.”

Officials are cautioning that pet owners who may have come into contact with the raccoon should contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health by calling (410) 222-7254.

