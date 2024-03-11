Shots Fired After Road Rage Incident Leads To Crash In Anne Arundel County: Police

It happened on the ramp from Route 32 East onto the Baltimore Washington Parkway South around 6:40 p.m. on Friday, March 8.

A female suspect and victim known to each other had gotten into an argument leading to the road rage incident in the area of Route 32 and the Baltimore Washington Parkway when their vehicles collided on the ramp from eastbound Route 32 onto southbound Baltimore Washington Parkway.

The women exited their vehicles and had a brief argument.

As the victim was getting back into her car, the suspect fired a handgun and struck the front of the victim’s 2002 Honda Civic. The suspect then fled in a white Hyundai.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is being led by Western District Detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact 410-222-6155.

