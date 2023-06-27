Severn's Toni Braxton To Shine With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Born in Severn, the 55-year-old R&B singer has won seven Grammy Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, seven American Music Awards, and has sold more than 70 million records worldwide.

Braxton began singing with her her four sisters in the 1980s as The Braxtons. She would ultimately go on to become best known for her songs "Un-Break My Heart," "He Wasn't Man Enough," and "You're Making Me High."

