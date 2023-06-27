Mostly Cloudy 74°

SHARE

Severn's Toni Braxton To Shine With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Maryland's Toni Braxton is among a number of celebrities who recently learned they'll be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Toni Braxton.
Toni Braxton. Photo Credit: tonibraxton Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Born in Severn, the 55-year-old R&B singer has won seven Grammy Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, seven American Music Awards, and has sold more than 70 million records worldwide.

Braxton began singing with her her four sisters in the 1980s as The Braxtons. She would ultimately go on to become best known for her songs "Un-Break My Heart," "He Wasn't Man Enough," and "You're Making Me High."

Click here for the complete list of newest celebs to be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE