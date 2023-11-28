Severn Man Who Paid To Livestream Child Porn From Overseas Heading To Prison: Feds

Severn native Carey Lee Sackmann has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after admitting to "the coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity in connection to his online sexual exploitation of multiple underage victims overseas," federal officials said.

According to his guilty plea, beginning in 2015, Sackmann would join video chats with facilitators overseas who exploited minor children in exchange for money.

Prosecutors said that Sackmann would pay the facilitators to produce sexually explicit videos of the underage children performing with adults, other children, or sometimes alone. On multiple occasions, he also took screenshots of the livestreams.

FBI agents searched Sackmann's Severn home in September 2020, and investigators were able to link him to multiple illicit livestreams, and his devices had more than a dozen images and a video of child pornography, officials said. His phone and other accounts also had multiple chats about child porn production, and he was arrested.

In addition to his prison term, Sackmann was also ordered to serve seven years of supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or studies. He will also pay $50,000 in restitution to his victims.

