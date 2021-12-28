These Are The Best Schools In Anne Arundel, Website Says

A school isn't just a building. It's a home: A a place for children to foster self-confidence, learn social skills and explore their strengths.

Many factors go into what makes a great school, and Niche.com has crunched that data to compile its annual list of the best K-12 public and private schools in America (click here for more on methodology).

The website further breaks down the rankings into states and counties. Below are the 10 best schools in Anne Arundel County.

1. Key School, Annapolis

2. Severn School, Severna Park

3. Indian Creek, Crownsville

4. Severna Park High School

5. Archbishop Spalding High School, Severn

6. Mountain View Elementary

7. Annapolis Area Christian School, Severn

8. Broadneck High School

9. Rockbridge Academy, Crownsville

10. South River High School

"One thing that sets Niche's rankings apart is we consider the entire student experience, including what students do after high school, and the college search process — specifically college entrance exams — were greatly impacted during the last year," Niche says.

"As a result of this change, we have updated our methodology to de-emphasize the importance of SAT and ACT scores."

The weight for any factor that considers standardized test scores has been reduced by a third for the 2022 rankings as colleges still require test scores but, the future of standardized testing remains unclear, the website said.

Click here for the complete rundown of best schools in Anne Arundel County.

