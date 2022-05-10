Partial Service To be Restored To 40 Bus Routes For Anne Arundel County Schools

Families whose students are transported on one of around 40 bus routes with Anne Arundel County Public Schools will get partial relief after bus routes are scheduled to change later this month, officials say.

Starting on Monday, Oct. 17, several dozen bus routes will begin to provide either morning service to middle school students or afternoon service to elementary school students, states the Anne Arundel Public Schools Board of Education.

The change comes after around 40 bus routes were found to have extended high school or middle school runs that made it impossible for them to service other schools both in the morning and afternoon.

“I fully realize this is not the total solution that our families – and we – want,” states Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell. “However, this will relieve at least some of the pressure on families who currently have to find ways to get their students both to and from school as we continue to work on other solutions".

The process of identifying the 40 routes has also resulted in service being restored to five routes that had previously been out of service, the Board continues.

Families will be notified of the final selection of routes.

