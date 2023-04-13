Odenton Elementary School Employee Brought Gun Onto School Property, Police Say

A 29-year-old Odenton elementary school employee has been charged after bringing a loaded weapon onto school property.

Anne Arundel County police officers were alerted that Seven Oaks Elementary School employee, Charese Thompson had brought a loaded gun onto the property around 12 p.m., Thursday, April 12.

Officers located Thompson, who advised them that there was a loaded handgun under the driver's seat of the vehicle.

The weapon was recovered and Thompson was charged accordingly.

Police do not know whether or not the gun was brought into the school or if threats were made.

