Rifle, Handguns Seized From Suspect After Failed Robbery In Anne Arundel County: Police

Michael Richard Paul Harding, 25, approached a 32-year-old man on the 5500 block of Belle Grove Road in Brooklyn and demanded money on Saturday, Feb. 24 around 3:30 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police said.

Harding allegedly “attempted to go through the victim’s pockets” but eventually stopped as the victim took out his cell phone to call for help.

Police say Harding then threatened the victim by lifting up his shirt and revealing a handgun in his waistband before fleeing.

He was identified with help from detectives, who then carried out a search warrant at his home on the 800 block of Concorde Circle in Linthicum. The search turned up a Glock 27 handgun, a Sig Sauer P365 handgun, an AR15 rifle, and numerous rounds of ammunition.

Harding was taken into custody and charged with attempted robbery and several other offenses.

