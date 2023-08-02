Random Shooting Leaves Teen Girl With Gunshot Wound Near Annapolis Playground: Police

A teen girl was shot in Annapolis on Tuesday night, drawing the ire of local officials who have seen a rash of crime spiking throughout the state.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, members of the Annapolis Police Department were called to the 1800 block of Bowman Drive, where there were reports of a shooting involving a young girl.

Arriving officers found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in her arm before she was taken to an area hospital.

Investigators say that the girl was outside by a community playground when a man walking nearby began shooting, striking her in the arm. He then fled in an unknown direction and has not been apprehended.

The injuries were described as being non-life-threatening.

"While we are happy this young lady’s injury was not life-threatening, it should never have happened in the first place,” Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said. “I am angered and frustrated by this reckless behavior.

"Many of us in Annapolis want peace in our streets and safe places for our kids to play and grow," he continued. "We are all sick of these shootings and we are aggressively following up all leads to hold this individual accountable.

"Detectives are working around the clock to bring them to justice.”

