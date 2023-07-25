Pounds Of Marijuana, Other Drugs Seized From Arnold Man During Traffic Stop: Police

Arnold resident Jacob Dukes-Celey is facing charges after being busted with pounds of marijuana and other drugs during a traffic stop after he initiated a brief police pursuit.

Officers ultimately were able to locate Dukes-Celey's car in the area of Lodge Pole Court and Woodview Court, and while speaking with him, they said that there was a "large quantity of suspected marijuana in plain view inside the passenger compartment of the suspect vehicle."

During a search of Dukes-Celey's vehicle, officers seized:

6.10 pounds of marijuana;

.60 pounds of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms;

5.6 pounds of THC edibles;

22 THC cartridges;

46 disposable cannabis vapes;

300 grams of THC dabs;

A digital scale;

$425 in cash.

Charges against Dukes-Celey are pending.

