Popular Police Officer Killed In Crash With Box Truck In Maryland

Sam Ferracane, 53, who worked for the Federalsburg and more recently the Centreville police departments, died when he rear-ended the vehicle at a light on Queen Anne Highway around 9 a.m. Monday, May 22, State Police said.

Ferracane was airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The crash led to a shutdown of Route 404 between US 50 and MD 309 for several hours after the crash to allow police to investigate.

“It is with deep regret, and heartfelt sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of one of our own today, officer Sam Ferracane,” the Centreville Police Department posted after his death. “His family, friends, and colleagues are in our thoughts and prayers as we traverse these difficult roads ahead.

“My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Ferracane family specifically on this tragic passing of such a courageous man. His sacrifice will be forever remembered and I hope that the outpouring of love to his family will help in some small way during this extremely difficult time."

Following his death, friends, family, and well-wishers were quick to take to social media to remember Ferracane as a beloved man who loved policing.

Before his career in law enforcement, Ferracane served in the military. He went on to work for different police departments in Maryland and Ohio.

"This man was the most incredible person anyone could ever meet; hard working, caring, comical, and a true hero," a family friend said. "He would give the shirt off his back for anyone, without any hesitation."

The crash remains under investigation.

