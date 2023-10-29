Police ID Severna Park Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With BMW Driver In Annapolis

Investigators have identified Severna Park resident David Alan Nutter as the motorcyclist who was killed after being ejected from his bike while riding along West Street at around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Nutter was traveling inbound on West Street when he struck a BMW sedan that was turning from Legion Avenue onto West Street, causing him to be ejected from his motorcycle.

According to an Annapolis Police Department spokesperson, the crash happened at 1:38 p.m. near the intersection, and Nutter was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:42 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The crash and subsequent investigation led to multiple lane closures in the area. All streets reopened later on Saturday afternoon.

