Woman With Bound Legs Dives Out DC Building To Escape Attacker, Missing Baby Found: Reports

A woman whose legs were bound together reportedly dove eight stories out of a Washington DC apartment building in Northwest DC to escape her attacker, 22-year-old Kylee Jamal Palmer, according to reports and authorities.

Good Samaritans rushed over to the woman after she fell eight stories from a building on the 4500 block of Connecticut Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, police said in a press briefing.

A baby, 1-year-old Kylee Palmer, went missing during the incident but was later found safe by police.

Just before the fall, the victim and Palmer were arguing inside a home on the eighth floor of the building. After the victim fell, the Palmer fled the scene. He returned appearing distraught, police said, and was identified as a suspect.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries. PennLive reports that the woman dove out of the building to escape, but police would not immediately say if the fall was intentional.

During a search of the home, officers recovered a rifle-style ghost gun belonging to Palmer, who was charged with Assault with Intent to Kill, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

Anyone who has information related to this incident should take no action but call (202) 727-9099, or text your tip to the Department’s text tip line at 50411.

