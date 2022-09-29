Woman Trapped Inside LaPlata House Fire Dies, Fire Under Investigation

Fire Marshals are continuing an investigation into a fatal fire that claimed the life of a 59-year-old woman in LaPlata, authorities say.

The victim was found trapped inside of the dwelling fire in the 1000 block of Suffolk Drive around 6:40 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Firefighters were able to remove the woman from the home and rush her to the Charles Regional Medical Center where she tragically succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators believe that the fire started in a room behind the attached garage. The fire is still under investigation but authorities do not believe the fire was caused by arson. There is around $175,000 in estimated damages.

Anyone with further information regarding the fire is asked to call the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Region, at 443-550-6832.

