Woman Killed In Hit-Run Magothy River Boat Crash

Police are searching for the driver of a boat that struck another vessel on the Magothy River, killing a Pasadena woman late Monday night, reports Fox 5.

The driver fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek, Cape St. Claire, after the collision around 10 p.m. that took the life of Laura Slattery, 63, according to the Maryland Natural Resources police.

The suspect was allegedly operating a white center console vessel that is believed to have been 25-30 feet long.

A man was also on board the vessel with Slattery, but was not injured. Police recovered a vessel and are still investigating this incident, the outlet reports.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police asks if anyone has information on the boat or the subjects operating it to please call 410-260-8888.

To read the full story by Fox 5, click here.

