Woman, Dog, Shot By Gunman Firing Into Crowd In Brooklyn Park: Police

New details have been released after a woman and her dog were shot over the holiday weekend in Anne Arundel County.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, police say that officers were called to the 5000 block of Ritchie Highway near 11th Avenue in Brooklyn Park to investigate a reported shooting in the area.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the woman - whose name has not been released - was standing around a group of people when an unknown assailant donning all dark clothing shot in the direction of the crowd.

The woman was struck once in the leg and her dog was also hit by a stray bullet. Two other vehicles were also hit by projectiles, a police spokesperson said.

Following the shooting, the woman was taken to the hospital and the dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian for treatment of their injuries. Both are expected to survive.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Northern District detectives at the Anne Arundel Police Department by calling (410) 222-6135 or the agency’s tip line at (410) 222-4700.

