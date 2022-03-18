Woman Dead, Husband Critical In Glen Burnie House Fire: Officials

One woman was killed and her husband left critical after a fire broke out at their Glen Burnie home overnight, fire officials said.

Darlene Feeheley, 68, was pronounced dead after being pulled from the home at 9 Greenwood Ave., on Friday, March 18, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.

Feeheley’s 72-year-old husband, whose name has not been released, was taken to the Burn Center at John Hopkins Bayview Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, the department said.

A firefighter was also taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with a minor eye injury.

Firefighters responded to the home after receiving 911 calls that a fire had occurred and people were trapped inside. Upon arrival, crews observed noticeable flames and smoke coming from the two-story home.

Feeheley was pulled from the house in cardiac arrest while her husband escaped the home before crews arrived. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials believe it could have been accidental.

