'Undercover' Cop Impersonator Wearing Sweatpants Snatches Victim's Wallet In Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel County detectives are warning the public about a police impersonator after a victim told them they were robbed by someone claiming to be an undercover cop over the weekend, authorities say.

The victim was sitting in his vehicle in the 100 block of Crain Highway North around 1 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 when a man in casual clothes and a black skull cap approached him and demanded his license, stating he was an undercover officer, according to Anne Arundel County police.

As the victim was taking out his license from his wallet, the suspect grabbed his wallet and ran towards the Glen Burnie Town Center.

The suspect was last seen wearing green sweatpants and a black sweatshirt with white print. He is described as being "average height", with dark hair and a beard.

Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.