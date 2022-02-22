Traumatized Girl Shot Outside Of Annapolis Home Faces Long Road To Recovery: Mom

Support is surging for a 10-year-old girl who was shot outside of her home in Annapolis.

A GoFundMe page for Amierah, launched by a woman identifying herself as the girl's mom, had raised more than $5,000 as of Feb. 22.

Amierah and a 14-year-old child were shot by John Estep on the 100 block of Obery Court just before 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, according to Annapolis.

"Amazingly [Amierah] survived, but she will have a long recovery, both physically and mentally," the GoFundMe page says.

"She suffered serious injuries to her back and stomach, but thankfully after emergency surgery and a week in the hospital she is now back with our family.

The 14-year-old was in stable condition and Amierah was in serious but stable condition in the days after the shooting, police said.

Estep surrendered on Sunday, Feb. 13, and was charged with seven criminal charges related to the crime, including two counts of first-degree assault. He was released on personal recognizance.

"This has been terrifying situation, traumatizing Amierah and her younger siblings. Amierah is staying with relatives elsewhere because she is too scared to return to our neighborhood. For her mental health and safety, we are trying to relocate to another area," the GoFundMe says.

"My hope is that our family will be able to return to normal activities in a new neighborhood, where Amierah can enjoy being a 10 year old once again."

