Anne Arundel
Three Busted With Cache Of Weapons, Ammo, Drugs In Anne Arundel County, Police Say

Annie DeVoe
Evidence Seized
Evidence Seized Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Three people were arrested for firearms violations in Anne Arundel County, authorities say.

Maryland State Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of West Edgevale Road in Brooklyn Park where several firearms and dozens of rounds of ammunition were seized, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The search warrant was a result of the August arrest of Shane Ecker, 20, and Cody Ecker, 20.

Both Shane and Cody Ecker, as well as Derek Jason Ecker, 49, were arrested after the search that occurred on Friday, Oct. 28.

A check with the Maryland Gun Center revealed that the three suspects were all prohibited from possessing firearms in the State of Maryland. All three subjects were transported to Central Booking for processing and charged with multiple CDS and weapons-related charges.

