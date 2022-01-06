Thieves Tried Stealing 750 Gallons Of Diesel Fuel From Millersville Truck Stop: Police

Four men were arrested after attempting to steal hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel from a Millersville truck stop over the holiday weekend, authorities say.

Michael Gibson, 53, Jacob Hartley, 36, Xavier Harper, 32, and Shawn Mackey, 28, loaded 750 gallons of fuel into storage containers on a U-Haul at the New Transit Truck Stop on 8400 Vererans Highway, around 5 a.m., Monday, May 30, according to Anne Arundel Police.

Surveillance footage revealed all four men were linked to the theft, and the men were taken into custody and charged accordingly.

This is an open investigation and detectives believe there are other linked diesel thefts. Anyone with any information is asked to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

