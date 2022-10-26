Teenage Troublemakers Beat Man In The Head With Baseball Bat In Brooklyn Park Attack

A man is recovering after being beaten in the head with a baseball bat in Brooklyn Park, authorities say.

Officers were approached by the victim, who had a large gash to his forehead after the attack, around 9 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The 29-year-old victim stated that he was attacked by three black teenage boys in the area of Kramme Avenue and Townsend Avenue. The victim stated that the boys said something to him before beating him in the head with a metal baseball bat.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

