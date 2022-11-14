Teen Stripped, Beaten During Botched Maryland Drug Deal When Friends Pay With Fake Cash: Police

Detectives in Anne Arundel County continue to investigate a drug deal gone bad that left a teen victim stripped and robbed, leading to the arrest of one man while two others remain on the loose.

Laurel resident Markell Joyner, 24, is facing drug and weapon charges following an incident with a teenager looking to purchase a Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) whose friends tried to pull a fast one, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department on Monday, Nov. 14.

The incident played out at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, outside the Dollar Tree on Laurel Fort Meade Road in Laurel, investigators said.

It is alleged that a 19-year-old victim was with two friends to purchase an undisclosed CDS from three others, however, the teen's associates paid the group with fake currency and proceeded to flee, leaving a man behind.

“The suspects assaulted the victim by striking him with a pistol and punching and kicking him,” according to a police spokesperson. “All of the victim's property was taken, including his clothes.”

The victim - whose name was not released - was able to get away and later was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation into the assault and drug deal, members of the Anne Arundel Police Department identified Joyner as a suspect and tracked him to his home in the 200 block of Red Clay Road in Laurel.

A subsequent search warrant was executed at his apartment, where investigators seized:

Glock 17 handgun with 11 live rounds;

Black handgun;

23 pounds of suspected marijuana with packaging ;

5.5 pounds of suspected THC wax with packaging;

$1,189.00 in cash;

1 large digital scale;

1 small digital scale;

CDS packaging.

Charges are pending. The other two suspects remain at large.

The first suspect was described as being a Black man who was between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 between the ages of 19 and 26. He was wearing a white tank top, black pants and had a tattoo of an eye on his left arm.

Police say the other was a heavy-set Black man in the same age range who was between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10.

