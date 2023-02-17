Teen Burglar Greets Arnold Homeowner In The Kitchen During Home Invasion: Anne Arundel Police

An Annapolis teenager has been arrested after breaking into a home in Arnold, authorities say.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb.16, officers responded for a report of a burglary in the 400 block of David Drive, according to an Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson.

Once on the scene, the victim told officers that they came home to an unknown 15-year-old boy standing in their kitchen.

When the victim confronted the teen, he took off through the sliding glass door and scaled the fence into the yard next to theirs, police said. Officers arrived to the property the teen was last seen in and took him into custody after a brief foot chase.

The suspect was identified by the victim and charged accordingly, according to investigators.

