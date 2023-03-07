Son Threatens To Kill Father With Kitchen Knife Overnight In Brooklyn Park: Police

A family dispute turned dangerous overnight when a son reportedly tied to stab his father in Brooklyn, authorities say.

Anne Arundel County Police were called to a home around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Townsend Avenue on Tuesday, March 7, after reports of an attempted stabbing.

Upon arrival at the home, police say that investigators learned that a 53-year-old man and his 25-year-old son, identified as Ioan Taylor, were arguing over money earlier in the night.

During the argument, investigators said that Taylor took out a kitchen knife and threatened to kill the 53-year-old man.

The victim was able to disarm Taylor and call for help.

Ioan Taylor was arrested and "charged accordingly."

