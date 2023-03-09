Sleeping Laurel Man Arrested After Police Find Hundreds Of Painkillers In Vehicle

A 22-year-old Laurel man has been arrested after being found in possession of a large amount of suspected drugs, authorities say.

Shortly before 1 a.m., Thursday, March 9, Anne Arundel County police officers were called to 3500 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road for reports of a man who was slumped over inside of a vehicle.

According to investigators, officers were able to wake up the man, identified as Abdul Aziz Kandeh, and performed a search of his vehicle after smelling what they believed to be an odor of marijuana coming from it.

Police were able to recover 247 suspected Oxycodone pills, 18 grams of suspected marijuana, a digital scale, and a loaded handgun from the vehicle.

Kandeh was arrested and charged accordingly, officials said.

