Ski-Masked Gunman, DC Woman Charged In Anne Arundel Robberies: Police

Detectives have arrested two suspects involved in an Anne Arundel County armed robbery in 2020, according to authorities.

Kamisha Juanique Loftin, 36, of Washington DC, and Thais Genaro Williams, 37, of Silver Spring, have been charged with robbing a Family Dollar last winter, according to the Anne Arundel County Police.

On Feb. 20, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the store, located on the 3400 block of Laurel - Ft. Meade Road around 8:45 p.m.

An investigation revealed that a suspect entered the store and threatened the clerk with a gun, and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not injured in the robbery, officials confirm.

