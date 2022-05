Six people were sent to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County over the weekend, according to authorities.

The five-vehicle crash happened on the eastbound of US Route 50 near exit 32 MD 908, said Maryland State Police.

Traffic was rerouted to Whitehall Road for around two hours as the crash was being investigated, allege authorities.

