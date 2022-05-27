Shots Fired In Family Anne Arundel Argument: Police

A suspect was in custody after a domestic argument escalated into a mid-morning shooting in Davidsonville, authorities say.

Two family members were arguing at a private home when one of the family members pulled a gun and shot at the other family member around 11:40 a.m., on the 800 block of Central Avenue West, Anne Arundel County Police say.

The bullets struck a vehicle the victim was standing next to without injuring the victim. Officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect who will be charged accordingly.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.