Anne Arundel

Police & Fire

Shots Fired In Family Anne Arundel Argument: Police

Annie DeVoe
Anne Arundel Police Department
Photo Credit: Anne Arundel Police Department

A suspect was in custody after a domestic argument escalated into a mid-morning shooting in Davidsonville, authorities say.

Two family members were arguing at a private home when one of the family members pulled a gun and shot at the other family member around 11:40 a.m., on the 800 block of Central Avenue West, Anne Arundel County Police say.

The bullets struck a vehicle the victim was standing next to without injuring the victim. Officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect who will be charged accordingly. 

