Police & Fire

Severn Teen Assaults, Shoots At Woman Attempting To Escape: Police

Annie DeVoe
The suspect reportedly shot at the woman in the 500 block of Kuethe Road
A Severn teenager has been arrested after reportedly assaulting a woman in Glen Burnie over the weekend, authorities say.

Andrew Canova, 18, was taken into custody after police were called to the 500 block of Kuethe Road to investigate a shooting that occurred around 8 p.m., Sunday, March 12, according to an Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesperson.

Canova reportedly assaulted a woman earlier that evening and shot at her as she attempted to escape inside the home on Kuethe Road.

Officers searched the scene and found a shell casing as well as a hole in the brick next to the front door of the home. 

An alert was then sent out to be on the lookout for Canova, and a suspect matching his description was found driving in the area of Ritchie Highway and Georgia Avenue. 

The suspect, positively identified as Canova, eventually stopped in the area of I-15 West and Baltimore Washington Parkway and was taken into custody. 

