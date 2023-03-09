Severn Man Arrested After Being Found With Large Amount Of PCP

An Anne Arundel man has been arrested after being found with a large amount of suspected PCP, authorities say.

Anne Arundel County Police began an investigation into Harrison Anthony Barnes, 38, in January 2023 after receiving a tip regarding CDS activity at a Severn home.

Police say that investigators obtained and conducted a search warrant on Wednesday, March 8, at the home in the 8200 block of Coatsbridge Court, where they located a large number of drugs inside the home.

The search recovered around 23 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 33 grams of suspected PCP, 17 grams of suspected marijuana, a digital scale, and a semi-automatic handgun.

Barnes was arrested at the scene and charged accordingly.

