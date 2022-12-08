Several BMWs Stolen From Annapolis Dealership In Overnight Raid

Mysteriously burglars are on the loose after robbing a BMW dealership in Annapolis, authorities say.

Officers discovered the robbery after observing two suspicious vehicles in the parking lot of the BMW of Annapolis on Old Mill Bottom Road around 2:20 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

As officers began to investigate the vehicles, three vehicles, including a BMW X6 and white BMW SUV, fled onto westbound Route 50.

Officers noticed damage to the dealership that indicated a burglary had occurred, and upon entry into the building, officers found a BMW M4 and BMW M850 with their engines running on the showroom floor.

Eastern District detectives are investigating the burglary and ask anyone to call 410-222-6145 or the Eastern District Tip Line at 410-222-3502.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.