Anne Arundel Daily Voice
Routine Traffic Stop Turns Up Loaded Handgun In Anne Arundel

Annie DeVoe
Loaded handgun seized by police Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department

A Pasadena man with a loaded handgun was arrested after a routine traffic stop in Annapolis, according to authorities.

Wesley Joseph Stankiewicz, 45, was pulled over by police for a traffic violation on Victor Parkway near Bay Ridge Avenue, around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, Anne Arundel County Police said.

During the stop, police learned Stankiewicz had an outstanding arrest warrant. Further investigation revealed a 9mm Glock p80 handgun loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition inside the white 2004 pickup truck, police said.

Stankiewicz was arrested and charged accordingly 

