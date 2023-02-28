Residents Alarmed After Bullet Flies Through Walls Of Linthicum Apartment Building

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting after bullet holes were found in an apartment in Linthicum.

Officers were called to the home in the 800 block of Concorde Circle around 3:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28 after a resident called for help.

Around 3:20 a.m., the resident reported that a shot was fired into his apartment from an adjacent apartment, according to investigators.

The bullet went through the bedroom and bathroom walls, leaving damage to the unit.

The resident was luckily unharmed in the incident. Police canvassed the building but were unable to locate any additional witnesses or evidence.

This shooting is still under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.