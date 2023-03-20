Contact Us
Police & Fire

Questions Looming After Victim Stabbed In Brooklyn Stairwell

Annie DeVoe
The victim was treated at MedStar Harbour Hospital
Detectives are investigating a mysterious stabbing that occurred in a stairwell in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Around 8:30 a.m., Sunday, March 19, Anne Arundel County Police officers were called to MedStar Harbour Hospital for reports of a walk-in stabbing victim, investigators say. 

Hospital staff immediately briefed officers about the situation but were only able to provide vague information about the stabbing, they continued.

Officers spoke to the victim, who stated that they were stabbed in the stairwell of a building in the 6000 block of Belle Grove Road.

The victim was then transferred to a nearby trauma center for treatment of their injuries and is expected to survive.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing or potential suspects to call them at (410) 222-6135.

