Detectives in Anne Arundel County are hoping the public can help identify a burglar.

The subject allegedly broke into a closed business in Arnold and may be responsible for additional burglaries in the county.

Anyone with any information on this subject or the pictured vehicle is asked to call 410-222-6145 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

