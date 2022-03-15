Police ID Woman Killed, Teen Hurt In Anne Arundel Shooting

A woman died and teen was injured in an Anne Arundel shooting Monday, March, 14, authorities said.

Aiyana Walker, 21, of Pasadena, was found dead on the ground on the 200 block of Whitaker Road in Pasadena with an apparent gunshot wound around 4:30 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police said. A 16-year-old from Curtis Bay had fled the scene to a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound as well.

Initial investigation revealed a large group of people gathered on Whitaker Road near Huff Court when fight broke out that later escalated into a shooting.

The teen was in stable condition as of Tuesday morning, police said.

Authorities believe were multiple people saw the shooting occur and are urging anyone with information to contact police.

Those people can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tipline at 410-222-4700 or the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Callers can remain anonymous.

