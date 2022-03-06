Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Police & Fire

Police ID Teen Victim Of Early Morning Glen Burnie Murder

Annie DeVoe
Read More Stories
Anne Arundel Police Department
Anne Arundel Police Department Photo Credit: Anne Arundel Police Department (Twitter)

The victim of an early morning shooting in Glen Burnie has been identified, authorities say.

Anthony Tyrell Johnson, 17, was pronounced dead after being found with multiple gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane around 4 a.m., Wednesday, June 1, say Anne Arundel Police. 

Homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with any information to call 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

