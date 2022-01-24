Police ID 3 Killed In Maryland Crash

Three people are dead after a head-on crash in Charles County, according to NBC Washington.

The accident happened on Jan. 23 just before 8 p.m., the victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the intersection of Hawthorne Roade and Ripley way, according to Charles County Fire officials.

The victims have been identified as as Patrick Bowie, Jr., 44, Tineka Palmer, 35, and Tyron Carroll, 33, Maryland State Police said.

