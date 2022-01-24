Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice
Police ID 3 Killed In Maryland Crash

Joe Gomez
Maryland State Police
Maryland State Police Photo Credit: Maryland State Police Facebook

Three people are dead after a head-on crash in Charles County, according to NBC Washington.

The accident happened on Jan. 23 just before 8 p.m., the victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the intersection of Hawthorne Roade and Ripley way, according to Charles County Fire officials.

The victims have been identified as as Patrick Bowie, Jr., 44, Tineka Palmer, 35, and Tyron Carroll, 33, Maryland State Police said. 

For more information on the story go to NBC Washington.

