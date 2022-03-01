Contact Us
More Details Released In Body Discovery Behind Maryland Funeral Home

Devin Freeman
Devin Freeman Photo Credit: Devin Freeman Facebook

The recent death of a 19-year-old man whose body was found over the weekend behind a funeral home in Maryland has been ruled a homicide, authorities said.

Devin Scott Freeman, 19, was found with obvious trauma to his body behind the Gonce Funeral home at 4001 Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn around 10 a.m., Anne Arundel County police said.

Chief Medical Examiner's Office determined Freeman had died from gunshot wounds, ruling his death as a homicide on Tuesday, March 1.

Homicide Detectives are investigating and the Medical Examiner will rule cause and manner of death. Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-4700.

