Maryland Road-Rage Suspect Wanted After Tailgating, Cutting Victim With Knife

Police are on the lookout for a suspect who attacked a victim with a knife during a road rage incident in Edgewater, authorities say.

The incident happened in the area of Hillside Avenue and Central Avenue East on Saturday, Nov. 12, around 8 p.m., according to Anne Arundel County police.

Investigation revealed that a suspect was tailgating the victim in a light-colored small vehicle, described as a Mini-Cooper or similar style "wagon". The victim pulled over on Central Avenue at Hillside Avenue and exchanged words with the suspect, who then approached the victim's vehicle and pulled him from the driver's seat.

The victim raised his hands to protect himself, and the suspect cut the victim on the neck with a knife. The suspect returned to his vehicle and continued driving on Central Avenue. The victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene by fire department personnel.

The suspect was not located or identified at the time of the incident. He is described as a white man who is around 60-years-old with shoulder-length grey hair. He was wearing a hat at the time of the incident.

Southern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

