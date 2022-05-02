Maryland Police Impersonator Tells Driver Sexual Act Would Clear Her Of Wrongdoing

Authorities are seeking the police impersonator who stopped a Maryland driver and told her that if she performed a sexual act that "everything would be forgotten."

The woman was heading south on Fort Smallwood Road near Kembo Road in Curtis Bay at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 3, when she was stopped by an unmarked vehicle illuminating solid (non-flashing) red and blue overhead lights, Anne Arundel County Police said.

A white male dressed in an unknown police or security type uniform told her to get out of her vehicle under suspicion of impaired driving.

The male then conducted a full "pat down" of the female's body. The female demanded a female police officer respond to the scene. The suspect told the female everything would be "forgotten" if she accompanied him to his vehicle and performed a sexual act. The victim got back into her vehicle and drove away.

The male is described as a white male, approximately 25 years old, 6'02" tall, 200 lbs, with black hair. The uniform he was wearing was not consistent with what is typically worn by police officers assigned to local agencies.

According to the victim, the duty belt he wore did not seem to be typical gear she has seen carried by sworn police officers, and he did not have a portable radio or body-worn camera.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone who becomes suspicious or skeptical of a vehicle, especially an unmarked vehicle, that is signaling them to pull over, to immediately call 911 in a hands-free mode as safely as possible, and continue driving to a populated area or police station. If the dispatcher determines if the stop is valid, they will give directions on how to proceed.

The Eastern District Detective Unit is investigating this incident. Anyone with information regarding this or similar incidents is asked to call 410-222-6145. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police TipLine at 410-222-4700.

