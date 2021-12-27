Maryland Man Shot Dead Trying To Stop Burger King Fight: Police

A man was killed after being shot multiple times after trying to break up a fight at a Burger King in Frederick, according to local police

On the evening of Dec. 26, Darin Tyler Robey, 20, of Frederick, and a woman got into a fight inside the Burger King, in the 100 Block of Routzahn's Way.

That's when Jaion Antonio Penamon tried intervening and as a result, Robey shot Penamon multiple times, killing him.

Robey has been arrested and faces charges of 1st and 2nd Degree Murder.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

