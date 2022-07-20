Maryland Man Arrested After Threatening Construction Workers In Road-Rage Incident

Contact Us
Breaking News: Gunshot Victim Leaps Out Of Moving Vehicle On Route 295 In Anne Arundel County: State Police
Annie DeVoe
The suspect became irate after the construction site caused a traffic backup. Photo Credit: NYSP

A Glen Burnie man has been arrested after driving through a construction site and threatening to kill workers, authorities say.

Robert Evans Jr., 67, became irate and drove through a construction site nearly hitting workers in the area of Harriet Drive and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 19, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Initial investigation revealed that a worker followed Evans to get his license plate information after the incident, police said. Evans returned a short time later with a knife and threatened to kill everyone on the scene.

Officers were able to locate Evans and arrest him. He has been charged accordingly. 

