Maryland Man Arrested After Threatening Construction Workers In Road-Rage Incident

A Glen Burnie man has been arrested after driving through a construction site and threatening to kill workers, authorities say.

Robert Evans Jr., 67, became irate and drove through a construction site nearly hitting workers in the area of Harriet Drive and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 19, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Initial investigation revealed that a worker followed Evans to get his license plate information after the incident, police said. Evans returned a short time later with a knife and threatened to kill everyone on the scene.

Officers were able to locate Evans and arrest him. He has been charged accordingly.

