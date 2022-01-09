Maryland Grandma Killer Arrested For Murder

A grandson who prevented authorities from helping keep his grandmother alive after he allegedly assaulted her in Odenton, has been arrested for her murder, authorities say.

Michael Esposito, 33, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27, following the murder of his grandmother last December, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Betty Ann Esposito, 78, called police after she was attacked during a family dispute in the 2000 block of Autumn Valley Circle on Dec. 16, 2021, around 8:20 p.m., police say.

The elder Esposito reported a head injury and was requesting medical aid, yet when officers arrived to assist, Michael Esposito confronted the officers and hindered paramedics from rendering aid to the victim, who at that point had become unconscious, police said.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation before Michael Esposito pushed one of them, and was placed into custody.

Paramedics began to help Betty Ann Esposito, who never regained consciousness, dying on Dec. 20, 2021.

An Anne Arundel County Grand Jury voted to indict the Michael Esposito with second-degree murder, vulnerable adult abuse, and abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult/family member.

Esposito is being held without bond while pending trial.

Although charges have been levied in this case, the Anne Arundel County Police Department encourages anyone with any further information to come forward and call 410-222-4700. Callers may remain anonymous.

A GoFundMe for Betty's family can be reached here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.