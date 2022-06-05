Man Waving Handgun Arrested In Anne Arundel: Police

A Pasadena man was arrested after waving a handgun around in Glen Burie, authorities say.

Officers arrested Paul Robert Bond Jr., 32, after responding to reports of a man waving a gun around and attempting to enter a vehicle on the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane around 5:00 p.m. Thursday, May 5, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Police seized the loaded 9mm SCCY CPX-2 semi-automatic handgun and charged Bond Jr. accordingly, say police.

