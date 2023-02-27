Man Released After Being Busted For A Dozen Child Porn Offenses In Anne Arundel: State Police

The investigation into a 58-year-old man allegedly in possession of child porn in Anne Arundel County led to nearly a dozen criminal charges for the suspect, Maryland State Police say.

Pasadena resident Richard Ray Brewer was charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography following a near two-month investigation into his alleged activities online, a spokesperson announced on Monday, Feb. 27.

According to officials, in January, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the possession of child pornography online.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, troopers from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit and the Glen Burnie Barrack, along with investigators from Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant Brewer’s home, which led to the recovery of multiple electronic devices that contained child pornography charges.

Brewer turned himself into investigators at the Glen Burnie Barrack over the weekend, officials said.

Following his arrest, Brewer was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center before being released on a $25,000 bond. No return court date has been announced.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.