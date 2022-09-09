Man On The Loose After Robbing Glen Burnie Checkers

A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery of a fast food restaurant in Glen Burnie, authorities say.

The suspect reportedly entered the Checkers at 1417 Crain Highway around 12:55 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, and pulled out a handgun before demanding cash, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The employees complied with the suspect's demands and handed over an undetermined amount of cash. Officers responded and searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black man with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a green/blue coat and black and white shorts over grey pants.

Robbery Unit detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-4720. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

