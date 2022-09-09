Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Five Shot At Home In Quiet Maryland Cul-De-Sac: Reports
Police & Fire

Man On The Loose After Robbing Glen Burnie Checkers

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Anne Arundel County Police
Anne Arundel County Police Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department (Facebook)

A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery of a fast food restaurant in Glen Burnie, authorities say.

The suspect reportedly entered the Checkers at 1417 Crain Highway around 12:55 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, and pulled out a handgun before demanding cash, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The employees complied with the suspect's demands and handed over an undetermined amount of cash. Officers responded and searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black man with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a green/blue coat and black and white shorts over grey pants. 

Robbery Unit detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-4720. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.