A man was airlifted for to a local hospital after being shot in an Annapolis salon, reports ABC 2.

The victim was shot at the salon on the 1900 block of Fairfax Road around 12 p.m., Thursday, June 1, reports the outlet.

The victim was then flown to a nearby hospital for treatment where he was listed in stable condition.

To read the full report from ABC 2, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.